Lottery store owner wins RM194,000 as customer rejects mistakenly printed numbers

WHEN betting on the lottery, it could be just your luck of the draw and you may hit the jackpot or, hopefully, earn small winnings, even if the ticket was a fluke.

Who knew that mistakenly keying in the wrong set of numbers could mean a happy accident after a lottery ticket store owner in China won the grand prize of 300,000 yuan (RM194,00)?

The lottery ticket store owner, surnamed Zhu (transliteration), had mistakenly entered the wrong set of numbers after a regular customer in her 40s had read it out to him while she was buying her ticket, according to Chinese news portal hnr.cn .

“When I’m usually busy, I ask them to write it out for me, so I do not make a mistake. She might have been in a hurry that day, so she just read it to me.

“She wanted to place her bet on four numbers, 224, 221, 223, and 220, but I thought it was for a set of three numbers, 22421, 22423, 22420,” he explained.

After having keyed in the wrong set of numbers, the customer rejected the ticket and purchased a new one with the figures she wanted. Zhu did try to persuade her to buy the ticket but she refused.

He was upset that she rejected the ticket as he had to fork out 18 yuan (RM11.63) for his error.

Zhu said that it was common for lottery ticket stores to print out tickets with the wrong numbers on them for the customers and he estimated to have spent 100 yuan (RM64.70) monthly for the ‘defective’ tickets.

“Sometimes, I manage to sell a few (mistakenly printed lottery tickets), but most of them are paid for by me,” Zhu said.

The same night, the customer who rejected the ticket had called him and told him that the mistaken set of numbers won the grand prize of 300,000 yuan (RM194,000) for that day.

“The customer sent me a message that night asking if the rejected ticket won the grand prize. I was busy and had not read the ticket at the time and it was at the store so I asked another lottery ticket store owner to take a photo of the results and send it to me,” he said.

He, of course, could not believe his luck upon looking at the result which read out the mistakenly keyed-in numbers. He redeemed his winnings the next morning and after tax deductions, the total came up to 240,000 yuan (RM154,987.73).

All’s well that ends for the regular customer who rejected the ticket as she won 3,120 yuan (RM2015.10) with her intended set of numbers.

Zhu plans to use his winnings for his son’s wedding.