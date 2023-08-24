$!Lotus Emira i4 First Edition Debuts – Special Price Of RM998,800

A second powertrain in the Emira range extends the appeal of the award-winning Lotus

LOTUS CARS Malaysia has officially announced the availability of the 2.0-litre Emira i4 in First Edition form for booking. This special offer comes at a price of RM998,800 on-the-road fully taxed, but it is important to note that this pricing is only applicable to cars produced in the year 2023 before the standard pricing takes effect. First deliveries will start in November. The regular price for the Emira i4 in Peninsular Malaysia will be RM1,095,000, while it will be priced at RM509,000 in the duty-free region of Langkawi. The Emira i4 showcases a design characterised by sculpted surfaces and intricate technical details, drawing inspiration from the Evija hypercar. The front is dominated by full-LED headlights, featuring signature double ‘blade’ daytime running lights (DRL). The angular bonnet ducts not only contribute to the car’s aesthetic appeal but also serve a functional purpose by guiding airflow over the vehicle, thereby reducing drag and enhancing performance.

Sculpted doors with deployable handles contribute to the car’s aerodynamics by reducing drag. Additionally, intake ducts seamlessly integrated into the muscular rear haunches aid in cooling the engine while maintaining the car’s overall design cohesiveness. At the rear, distinctive gloss black vents release air from the wheel arches, providing both functional aerodynamics and visual flair. These vents complement the gloss black rear diffuser, which houses the car’s two exhaust pipes and number plate. The car’s visual impact is enhanced by a range of thirteen available color options, including Hethel Yellow, Magma Red, Vivid Red, Dark Verdant, Seneca Blue, Atlantis Blue, Meridian Blue, Osmium Silver, Nimbus Grey, Shadow Grey, Zinc Grey, Mist White, and Cosmos Black. Completing the distinctive look of the Emira i4 are the 20-inch ultra-lightweight forged wheels, featuring a diamond-cut finish and available in silver or gloss black color options. These wheels not only contribute to the car’s aesthetics but also play a role in its overall performance and handling capabilities. It boasts the distinction of being equipped with the most potent four-cylinder engine offered by Lotus. This mid-engine, two-seater sports car has been outfitted with a turbocharged 2.0-litre aluminium engine, along with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) sourced from Mercedes-AMG. To enhance its performance capabilities, Lotus has also made significant modifications, including the implementation of new intake and exhaust systems. Additionally, a customised calibration, tailored to the new transmission shift-mapping, has been incorporated, allowing the Emira i4 to generate an impressive output of 360bhp at 6,600rpm, coupled with a torque of 430Nm at a range of 3,000 to 5,500rpm.

The Emira i4 stands out not solely for its performance metrics – such as accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds and achieving a top speed of 290km/h – but also for its practicality, comfort, functionality, and technological features that make it suitable for day-to-day use. Indeed, the Lotus Emira i4 holds a special place as the last model from Lotus to be powered by a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE). This status positions it as a potential future classic, likely to be cherished by enthusiasts for its unique attributes and significance within the brand’s history. The Emira i4’s appeal is grounded in its exceptional performance capabilities, finely tuned vehicle dynamics, and lightweight suspension system. These features work in harmony to provide a dynamic and engaging driving experience that aligns with Lotus’s reputation for delivering true Key design elements, such as its aerodynamically optimised exterior and driver-focused interior, contribute to the Emira’s ability to offer the quintessential sports car encounter. The car’s innovative steering system further enhances its handling precision, creating a symbiotic connection between the driver and the road. The interior of the Lotus Emira i4 is designed with both functionality and aesthetic appeal in mind, providing an engaging driving experience while offering modern conveniences. Positioned above the flat-bottomed steering wheel is a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster that displays essential driving information in a clear and easily readable format. At the centre of the cockpit, a 10.25-inch touchscreen serves as the infotainment hub. This touchscreen features integrated navigation and supports Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, enhancing the car’s tech-savvy features while maintaining a smooth driving experience.