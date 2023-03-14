Lotus’s Malaysia joins Rahmah programme to help reduce cost of living

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with its RamRaya campaign, Sama-Sama Berseri, Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) today launched its Lotus’s Rahmah Initiative in support of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s programme to reduce the cost of living.

The Jualan Rahmah, Pakej Rahmah, Bakul Rahmah and Menu Rahmah, which began today, is Lotus’s commitment towards extending its support for the sustainable growth of Malaysia and its ongoing efforts to create a positive impact on vulnerable communities.

Lotus’s Malaysia president Kenneth Chuah said the Jualan Rahmah, alongside its Sama-Sama Berseri RamRaya promotions, would allow customers to enjoy good deals and savings of up to 50 per cent on 6,000 participating lines in all Lotus’s stores and through the online platform.

“We will introduce more Jualan Rahmah programmes throughout the year, coinciding with Lotus’s key events like Merdeka, Malaysia Day and our year-end sale,” he said.

The event today was launched by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix) at Lotus’s Selayang.

Customers can also enjoy savings of 30 per cent on essential food products and back-to-school items under its Rahmah Package deal and purchase the RM5 Menu Rahmah meals at all Lotus’s food courts.

Meanwhile, through Lotus’s #KitakanJiran community programme, the retailer will contribute 1,200 Bakul Rahmah, thus, providing as many as 8,000 vulnerable individuals in 200 charity homes with access to fresh vegetables, fruits, baking items and essential products like rice, sugar, flour and cooking oil throughout the year.

Chuah said Lotus’s Malaysia’s commitment to its existing daily food donation programme from 65 stores in partnership with the Food Aid Foundation and the Kechara Soup Kitchen will continue and grow with the introduction of newer stores.

As of last December, he said Lotus’s Malaysia had donated over 2.42 million kilogrammes of food, equivalent to 10.4 million meals, to various B10 and B40 groups.

Salahuddin also commended Lotus’s Malaysia for participating in the ministry’s programme to help those in need.

“We have seen several stalls in Lotus’s and the food on the Menu Rahmah is of high quality.

“This is something I am proud of with Lotus’s because they also want to protect their good name and what they are doing is a noble effort,” he said. -Bernama