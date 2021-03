KUALA LUMPUR: A woman and her boyfriend will be charged at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court today (March 1) for abusing her four-year-old son to death.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the suspects would be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code to be read together with Section 34 of the same code.

Previously, the media reported that the police detained a woman and her boyfriend to assist in investigations into a death of a four-year-old boy believed to be abused on Feb 18.

The victim was believed to have been beaten at an apartment in Semenyih and lost consciousness before he was brought to the Kajang Hospital.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Upon checking, doctors found injuries on the victim’s genitals and bruises on several parts of his body. — Bernama