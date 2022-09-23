Loving home for underprivileged children

PETALING JAYA: For the underprivileged youngsters at CP Love Park welfare home in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang, it is a sanctuary that provides them with much love and support from childcare staff.

Its president Sheena Lim said the home was founded in 2013 after a group of like-minded friends joined a leadership coaching programme in Kuala Lumpur, where they learnt people skills such as empathy, and the importance of giving back to society and nation-building.

Lim, who is also a volunteer, said CP stands for the “coaching programme” which they attended nine years ago.

“We felt that as coaches, we needed to have a sense of duty and responsibility for the welfare of the underprivileged. We were inspired to set up a place that is not only a home, but one that nurtures a child’s mind,” she told theSun.

After completing the programme, Lim and her friend Datuk Andy Chong started to raise funds from the public to purchase a bungalow costing about RM1 million that could house up to 20 people. Now, as the home celebrates its ninth anniversary, Lim said there is still work to be done.

Lim said there are currently 13 children at the home, seven boys and six girls between the ages of 10 and 17, adding that while they do not pay to live at the home, sustaining their needs comes at a cost.

“Our monthly expenses come up to about RM7,000, which is mostly sourced from the public. The expenses are used for essentials, including electricity, water, two caregivers and the children’s personal needs. Thankfully, we own the home, so rental is not an issue.”

Lim said the children usually arrive at the home by word of mouth.

“Sadly, their parents are mostly single mothers who are unable to care for the children due to financial constraints. We vet their backgrounds, which includes the child’s medical history, if needed. We understand the need for a safe place for them to flourish.

“The most important thing we give them is love, confidence and a stable environment to grow as individuals. Just as important, we guide them to become upright citizens who are well-rounded. “Unlike other homes, a child can continue to stay here to complete their Form Six (beyond 17 years old). We can accommodate children from other homes too,” she said, adding that the home welcomes more residents to use the space.

Recently, there was an air of festivity at the home when Olympic Council of Malaysia vice-president Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin visited the children with his committee members.

Lim said donors have always helped and expressed hope the public would continue to provide funding.

Those keen on assisting the home may call Lim at 010-231 8679 or visit cplove.org for more information.