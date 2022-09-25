Lozano lifts Mexico to 1-0 win over Peru in World Cup warm-up

PASADENA: Hirving Lozano's (pix) late strike lifted Mexico to a 1-0 victory over Peru at California's Rose Bowl on Saturday in a friendly international football match that is part of Mexico's World Cup build-up.

Napoli forward Lozano sent the pro-Mexico crowd of 62,729 at the 1994 World Cup final venue into a frenzy with his 85th-minute strike.

From a corner kick taken by Andres Guardado, a high ball flew Lozano's way and at full stretch he was able to loft it into the roof of the net.

The winner ended Mexico’s goal drought that stretched through their past three friendlies, although coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino must still be concerned at the dearth of quality scoring chances in the contest.

It also dealt a defeat to coach Juan Reynoso in his debut at the helm of Peru. Longtime coach Ricardo Gareca was replaced after the side fell to Australia in a penalty shootout in a playoff for a Qatar World Cup berth in June.

Mexico, meanwhile, will open their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Poland in Group C, which also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

They will continue their preparations on Tuesday when they play Colombia in Santa Clara, California, outside San Francisco.-AFP