KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) office in Terengganu has taken action against 17 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) wholesalers for failing to keep the books for controlled items.

Terengganu KPDNHEP director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia (pix) said the offences were detected during an operation carried out for four days beginning Thursday (Feb 18).

“Of the 17 wholesalers, seven are in the Kemaman district, followed by six in Kuala Terengganu, three in Besut and one in Dungun.

“Preliminary investigations and inspections carried out found that all the wholesalers did not fully record the details of sales and purchases, namely the date, quantity, price, name and address of the buyer and supplier as stipulated under Regulation 13 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974,“ he said in a statement today.

He said KPDNHEP Terengganu had confiscated the stock-keeping books and sales invoices of all 17 wholesalers for further investigation.

“KPDNHEP always takes the issue of controlled items seriously, to prevent it from being misappropriated, resulting in the disruption of supply,” he said, adding that members of the public were encouraged to file complaints to the department via various offline and online channels, including Facebook and Twitter. — Bernama