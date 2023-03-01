LPP reviewing list of padi farmers eligible for Bernas’ special aid: MAFS

PUTRAJAYA: The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) is reviewing the list of padi farmers who are eligible for the Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) special assistance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) said in a statement.

It said LPP as the agency processing the payment is studying the list based on the standard operating procedures (SOP) set, to ensure the disbursement of the funds runs smoothly.

MAFS said the special allocation which would be distributed in phases beginning with the three East Coast states namely Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang involved a total of 20,598 farmers.

“Farmers from the other states will receive theirs when the balance amounting to RM50 million is disbursed in early 2023.

“It is estimated that a total of 240,000 padi farmers nationwide will benefit from Bernas’ contribution which in total amounts to RM60 million,“ the statement read.

MAFS said the government was giving this special incentive to padi farmers through Bernas to help ease their cost of living, in addition to the existing input-based and output-based subsidies.

Earlier, Bernas agreed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s request that an allocation of RM60 million be provided to help padi farmers nationwide.

On Dec 31, MAFS minister Mohamad Sabu said a total of 20,598 padi farmers in the East Coast stand to benefit from Bernas’ contribution of RM250 each which would be distributed no later than Jan 16.-Bernama