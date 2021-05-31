LRT collision: Victim’s family demands RM1.8 mln compensation from Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of a passenger who was critically injured in last week’s collision of two light rail transit (LRT) trains on the Kelana Jaya Line near the KLCC LRT Station has sent a letter of demand (LOD) to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad demanding RM1.8 million in damages for negligence.

The LOD was served this morning through Messrs Jazzmine Khoo & Associates.

According to the law firm’s statement, the victim, Wong Chee Foong, 52, had sustained serious head, face and spinal injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing multiple surgeries and treatments at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The family’s LOD seeks compensation for all medical expenses, physical damage, mental and emotional stress, trauma, loss of income, special and general damages caused by the company’s negligence.

At a press conference, lawyer Jazzmine Khoo Wei Ching also said Prasarana had been given seven days to respond to the LOD.

She said Wong, a chef at a five-star hotel here, was the sole breadwinner for the family and a father of four children aged between three and 15.

Last Monday, the two trains on the Kelana Jaya LRT line were reported to have collided, resulting in 47 passengers seriously injured and 166 more sustaining minor injuries. — Bernama