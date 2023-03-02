LRT commuters praise Prasarana troopers for efficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: The presence of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) staff at several light rail transit (LRT) stations to help facilitate the movement of passengers following the closure of the LRT Ampang Line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations has been praised by many.

A Bernama check at Hang Tuah station found that, despite the extraordinary increase in the number of commuters during peak hours, the Prasarana staff or ‘troopers’ have managed to control the situation and smooth their movement.

They are always ready to help LRT commuters with some of them holding banners and using loudspeakers to blast route information.

A staff, Farah Nassuha Mohammad Rafi, said she was happy to be assigned to assist the commuters.

“Despite having to stand for a long time and give instructions in crowded LRT trains, but I am satisfied when someone gives me a thumbs up and thanks us for what we do,“ she said.

Farah Nassuha, who has been assigned since the first day of the closure, said she could see that LRT passengers were now aware of the route changes.

On Jan 27, the LRT service for the Ampang Line experienced delays due to a kinked track alignment near the Bandaraya station.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd in a statement stated that preliminary checks found that the LRT service delay was caused by damage to the flyover structure carrying the rail tracks due to construction work adjacent to the area.

Shuttle services and alternate bus services are being provided for commuters.

Prasarana has deployed 348 personnel including auxiliary policemen and support staff at the main stations to assist commuters.

A passenger, Azian Abdullah said following the temporary closure of the LRT Ampang Line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, he had to get off at Hang Tuah station and use the monorail to Titiwangsa station to get to work.

“In the beginning it was a bit chaotic, but over time the situation got better coupled with the explanations given by the Prasarana personnel who were very helpful,“ he said.

Malaysians also took to social media to give words of encouragement for the dedication of the staff who helped commuters in the challenging situation.

Noor Ellina Jaafar said, “I feel pity when I see the tired faces of the staff...only able to bow a little as a sign of respect and say thank you, Amazing team!”.

Kak Lel wrote, “I salute Rapid KL staff. The instructions are very clear and passengers won’t get confused”. -Bernama