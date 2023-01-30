LRT disruption: Free shuttle of 34 buses added

KUALA LUMPUR: Free shuttle services of 34 buses have been added to ferry passengers from the Hang Tuah LRT (Light Rail Transit) and Masjid Jamek LRT stations as an alternative travel option, following an operational disruption between the Bandaraya LRT and Masjid Jamek LRT stations.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said a total of 348 Prasarana staff, including auxiliary police and support staff, have also been deployed at the stations to help out passengers.

“Based on observations at the major stations like the Hang Tuah LRT and Masjid Jamek LRT during peak hours, passenger movement was smooth and controlled despite congestion with a high volume of passengers due to city folk returning to work after the Chinese New Year holiday,” it said in a statement today.

To reduce congestion at several stations, Rapid Rail said that the peak hours in the morning have been extended from 6.30 am to 10.30 am, while evening peak hours are extended from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm involving the Ampang LRT and Monorail services starting today.

Rapid Rail also extended its apologies to all passengers affected by the disruption and its appreciation for their patience.

The LRT service for the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line between the Bandaraya LRT and Masjid Jamek LRT stations was suspended on Friday when the track alignment near the Bandaraya LRT station was found to be ‘kinked’, believed to be caused by a crack in the rail viaduct structure. -Bernama