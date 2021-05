KUALA LUMPUR: The police will be taking a statement from the train driver involved in the crash of two Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains near the KLCC LRT station last night.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the police will also assist the special investigation panel team established by the Transport Ministry.

“Currently, we will assist the team in conducting further investigations. We will see whether it is necessary to call up the 32-year-old driver who also suffered minor injuries in the crash to aid investigations,” he told Bernama during a monitoring session at a shopping mall around Kuala Lumpur following the enforcement of stricter Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) that begun today, including limiting the duration that customers could spend at retail outlets to a maximum of two hours.

Mohamad Zainal said 60 victims are still being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital currently, including six foreigners from the Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Yesterday, 47 train passengers were seriously injured while 166 suffered minor injuries when two LRT trains collided at 8.45 pm.

The Transport Ministry has established a special investigation panel team to identify the cause of the crash and the report is expected to be completed in two weeks.

Regarding the stricter MCO regulations, Mohamad Zainal said checks on the first day of enforcement at one of the more renowned shopping malls in the capital focused on the duration customers were permitted in retail outlets.

He added that most, if not all customers were aware of the SOP enforcement and the police found that all shopping malls in the capital showed a reduction of 30 to 40 percent of visitors since the latest MCO was imposed beginning May 12. — Bernama