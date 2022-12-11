LRT signalling, communication system in good condition, service could resume soon: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The signalling and communication system for the Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) service is in good condition and operations will most likely return to normal soon, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

“Today they are testing 38 sets of trains along the route with an interval of five minutes between each set.

“I am hereby reporting that the signalling and communication system is in good condition and it is highly likely that we can return to normal operations involving all 38 to 40 trains on the Kelana Jaya Line soon,“ he said in his Facebook posting today.

He said he was briefed this morning on the Automatic Train Control system (ATC) test run by Rapid Rail which started at 11 pm last night until 5 am this morning, which was monitored by the Rail Planning and Enforcement Division of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“The main goal is to ensure the stability and security of the system before proceeding with the full operation. This team has mobilised 24 sets of trains along the Putra Heights - Gombak route,“ he said.

Wee said he would continue to monitor the progress amidst his campaign for the 15th General Election (GE15) in Ayer Hitam, Johor, adding that he hoped he had good news to bear tomorrow.

The LRT service between the Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations has been suspended for seven days from Nov 9 until Nov 15 due to a faulty ATC system

The Kelana Jaya Line now only operates from Gombak station to Damai station and from Lembah Subang station to Putra Heights station.-Bernama