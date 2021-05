KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 65 victims injured in an accident involving two Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line trains near the KLCC Station last night, are still receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said they were 29 men and 36 women.

“Those who are receiving treatment at HKL involved six foreigners while the rest are locals,” he said when contacted.

Yesterday, a total of 47 passengers suffered serious injuries while 166 escaped with minor injuries.

The 8.45pm incident involved a train carrying passengers and an empty train which was being test-driven following a fault.

The Transport Ministry has set up a special task force to investigate the cause of the incident. -Bernama