LSF personnel ready for Johor polls

MUAR: A total of 233 Light Strike Force (LSF) personnel are ready for eventualities, including minor riots, throughout the Johor state election.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said squad members include 15 women personnel and will be stationed at all district police headquarters in the state.

They will be on duty from nomination day (Feb 26) until polling day on March 12.

“They will also be tasked with conducting patrols during the campaign period to ensure all areas are under control, in addition to being the first team to arrive should there be minor riots.

“They are among 3,000 police officers and personnel on duty throughout the Johor election process,” he told reporters after officiating at the closing of the Johor Contingent LSF Basic Course 2022 at the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Technical College here today.

“The Johor police contingent has also formed a monitoring team to ensure the smooth running of the election, particularly with regards to compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) set,” he said.-Bernama