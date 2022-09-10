LTdL 2022: Let’s shine in the rain - National coach

KUALA LUMPUR: National cycling team head coach Mohd Yusof Nasir has warned his charges not to use the expected rainy season as an excuse for not getting on the podium during the eight-day Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 that begins on Tuesday (Oct 11).

In fact, he wants them to use it to their advantage, saying: “We are used to the rain here in Malaysia... so I hope it will be of help to us near the finish line.”

He also said the national team riders, comprising Nik Mohd Azwan Zulkiflie, Sofian Nabil Omar Bakri, Muhammad Ameer Ahmad Kamal, Muhammad Ameen Ahmad Kamal, Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil and Kee Zha Yie, were ready to give it their 100 per cent in the LTdL.

Ariff Danial Noor Roseibi and Norhasmat Abdul Aziz have been listed as reserve riders.

The 1,096.9-kilometre (km) LTdL 2022 will start with Stage 1 (from Kuala Pilah to Kuala Lumpur) followed by Stage 2 (Kuala Klawang-Raub); Stage 3 (Putrajaya-Genting Highlands); Stage 4 (Sabak Bernam-Meru Raya); Stage 5 (Kuala Kangsar-Kulim); Stage 6 (George Town-Alor Setar); Stage 7 (Kuah-Gunung Raya); and Stage 8 (Langkawi Loop).

The 26th edition promises to be an exciting affair with the participation of six WorldTour teams - UAE Team Emirates (UAE), Cofidis (France), Lotto Soudal (Belgium), EF Education-EasyPost (United States of America), Movistar (Spain) and Astana-Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan).-Bernama