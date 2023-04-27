LUAS detects diesel pollution in Sungai Gong

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) has detected and dealt with odour pollution believed to be from diesel at the rate of 1 tonne in Sungai Gong, yesterday.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the pollution was found by the 24-hour monitoring and surveillance of LUAS Quick Squad at 1.30 pm.

He said LUAS activated code yellow based on the Water Resources Pollution Emergency Manual ( incident with potential to cause Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to cease operation) and an immediate investigation found an excavator placed on the banks of Sungai Gong about 150 metres from the river and near the premises of a factory.

“The machine was carrying out works to lay gabion to strengthen the river banks without approval and did not adhere with the stipulated work standard,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said the excavator was also carrying the work inside the river and could cause pollution such as oil spills.

“Following that, LUAS immediately ordered the operator to remove the machine from the river bank as it could cause pollution and disruption to the operation of main water treatment plants in the state which are the Rantau Panjang, SSP1, SSP2, and SSP3 water treatment plants,” he said.

Apart from that, Hee said the biological treatment through the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) initiative was also carried out as a control and preventive measure as well as conservation so that there would be no implications for Sungai Gong.

“This incident was successfully overcome and no disruption to WTA operations was reported and LUAS opened an investigation paper in accordance with Section 59 (1)(b) of the LUAS Enactment 1999 regarding the offence of carrying out the entry or release of polluting substances without a LUAS licence,“ he said.

At the same time, he said, LUAS will carry out follow-up enforcement actions. -Bernama