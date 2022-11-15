Lufthansa’s German World Cup plane carries ‘DiversityWins’ slogan

Carsten Spohr (centre), CEO of German airline Lufthansa, poses at the Lufthansa First Class Terminal with members of the German national football team prior to the team’s departure from the airport in Frankfurt am Main on Nov 14, 2022. – AFPPIX

FRANKFURT: Lufthansa said on Monday (Nov 14) it will be using an aircraft bearing the sign “#DiversityWins!” to fly Germany’s football team to their World Cup campaign, one of the most controversial tournaments in history. The plane takes off on Monday with players, coaches and support staff to their training camp in Muscat, Oman, ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

“The aircraft assigned to the flight – an Airbus A330 – will be sporting a special livery that sends a clear message to the world: #DiversityWins!,” said Lufthansa in a statement. Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community has come under the spotlight, as it prepares to host the tournament. Qatar has angrily rebuffed most of the attacks and local media on Sunday blasted the “arrogance” of some Western countries. Organised fan groups from several high-profile German clubs, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin and St Pauli have frequently criticised the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar in recent weeks, with some calling for widespread supporter boycotts.