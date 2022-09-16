Lukaku to miss Belgium Nations League games with injury

BRUSSELS: Romelu Lukaku (pix) will miss Belgium's upcoming Nations League matches with injury as coach Roberto Martinez named a 30-man squad on Friday.

Belgium's all-time record goalscorer, on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, has not played since August due to a muscle problem.

Rennes winger Jeremy Doku is also out injured, with Martinez giving a first call-up to 18-year-old Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast.

Belgium will host Wales in Brussels on September 22 and take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam three days later in their final competitive game before the World Cup in Qatar.

The Belgians trail leaders the Netherlands by three points in Group A4 heading into their last two matches.

Belgium open their World Cup campaign against Canada in Al Rayyan on November 23, before further Group F games against Morocco and Croatia.-AFP