Lukanisman: Malaria situation in Ulu Baram under control

BAU: The malaria infection situation in the Ulu Baram area located in the north of Sarawak is reported to be still under control, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the public in the area was advised not to worry as all procedures and measures to prevent the spread of malaria had been undertaken by the Miri Divisional Health Office.

“I am waiting for a further report from the Miri Division Health Office... looking at the situation there, for example in Long Lellang, there may be activities causing malaria infection to occur,” he said after attending the B40 Peduli (PeKa B40) health screening scheme at the Bau Auditorium here yesterday.

Yesterday, local media reported that a doctor in Miri had warned health workers to take action as soon as possible to avoid malaria infection following at least two new cases of the epidemic being reported in Ulu Baram.

In the meantime, Lukanisman said the Bau District Office will be vacated to be used as a Mother and Child Health Clinic temporarily in an effort to reduce overcrowding at the Bau hospital.

He said it was the Ministry of Health's (MOH) short-term plan before providing funds to upgrade Bau Hospital with more buildings.

“So the (temporary) hospital will be able to reduce congestion because the congestion at Bau Hospital is not like the overcrowding that occurs in other cities or in the city of Kuching, but the waiting service is uncomfortable,” he said.

Media reported earlier that Sarawak’s Deputy Minister of Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said Bau Hospital, which is over 30 years old, needs upgrading as it was outdated and overcrowded.

Therefore, Jinep who is also Tasik Biru state assemblyman, said the federal government needs to pay attention by giving more allocations to deal with the problem. -Bernama