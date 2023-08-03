Lukie aims to score goals in Cambodia

PETALING JAYA: After scoring a goal against Mongolia recently, national under-20 (U-20) women’s football player Nurfarisya Hanim Muhamad Zaki is once again aiming to score in the 2024 Asian Cup Qualifier in Cambodia starting March 10.

Nurfarisya Hanim, more fondly called Lukie, said she will try to find opportunities to score goals to help the Malayan Tigress against the hosts and Myanmar to become group G champions.

“My team mates and I already have a target when we get there, we all really want to win, if I have chances to score, I will score,“ she told reporters after the last training session of the Malayan Tigress squad at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) field here, yesterday.

On March 3, the 19-year-old scored a goal in a Tier-2 friendly against Mongolia at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The squad coached by Cameron Ng thrashed Mongolia 3-0.

Meantime, Lukie said that despite having a short training period, she is optimistic that the squad is fully prepared to compete in the qualifying round.

“”We have played three friendlies, we are well prepared and we will give one hundred per cent,“ she said.

. According to Lukie, who previously played in right midfield , she accepted Cameron’s plan for her to play in defence.

She said it was not a burden at all for her and was determined to prevent the opposing teams from scoring against Malaysia.

The U-20 Malayan Tigress squad leave for Cambodia today to begin their Group G campaign against the hosts on Friday followed by Myanmar on Sunday at the Smart RSN Stadium, Phnom Penh.

Only the group champions advance to the second round. -Bernama