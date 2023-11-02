Lumut Port, surrounding development projects will change Perak's economic landscape

IPOH: Lumut Port and Lumut Maritime Terminal 2, which is currently under construction, as well as the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMic) project are expected to change Perak’s economic landscape in the future.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said Lumut Port is an important entity for the state and the main entry and exit point for commodities in the state.

“One of the state’s source of income, mineral resources, are mostly exported through this port,” he posted on his Facebook page today.

In addition to port facilities, Lumut Port also successfully developed the Lumut Port Industrial Park (LPIP), which now houses many industrial activities, including oil and gas, manufacturing and acted as a transhipment hub for cargo that utlise port services.

He said LPIP also provided over 20,000 job opportunities to skilled and semi-skilled workers, the majority of them Perak residents.

“All of this are successes to be proud of. Of course, the success is driven by high and continuous commitment from Lumut Port staff, led by its management and board of directors.

“I pray that Lumut Port continues to progress and remains a catalyst for the economic growth of the state,” he said.

Beliau turut berharap kepimpinan Lumut Port yang diterajui Datuk Mubarak Ali Gulam Rasul akan melipatgandakan usaha bagi memacu syarikat itu sebagai pelabuhan strategik yang penting sekali gus meletakkan Perak sebagai destinasi pelaburan yang ideal. -Bernama