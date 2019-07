KUALA LUMPUR: Lung Ambition Alliance aims to double five-year survival for patients with lung cancer by 2025, as well as eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death.

The partnership involves the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), Guardant Health, the Global Lung Cancer Coalition (GLCC) and AstraZeneca.

The alliance represents a broad range of complementary expertise, including research and education (IASLC), diagnostics (Guardant Health), patient advocacy (GLCC) and medicines research and development (AstraZeneca).

The founding partners have also identified three priorities, namely increasing screening and early diagnosis, delivering innovative medicine and improving the quality of care for people with lung cancer.

Initial projects being accelerated via the alliance include Early Lung Imaging Confederation, Major Pathologic Response Project and Initiatives in Lung Cancer Care.

According to World Health Organisation, every 18 seconds, a life is lost to lung cancer. Last year, approximately 1.8 million people succumbed to the disease.

More details at www.lungambitionalliance.org. — Bernama