Lyon sign Argentina full-back Tafliafico from Ajax

ARGENTINIAN international left-back Nicolas Tagliafico(pix) has left Ajax to join Lyon on a three-year contract for a transfer fee of 4.2 million euros ($4.3m), the French Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who has 40 caps for Argentina, had been at Ajax since January 2018 and was part of the exciting side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

Tagliafico began his career at CA Banfield in Argentina but found his feet with Ajax, making 169 appearances and winning the Dutch championship three times (2019, 2021, 2022) and the national cup twice (2019, 2021).

He lost his spot last year, however, prompting the move.

Tagliafico was also a part of the Argentina side that won the Copa America in 2021.-AFP