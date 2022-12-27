LZNK contributes 24,000 packets of rice to flood victims in K’tan, T’ganu

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Tithe Board (LZNK) is sending 24,000 packets of rice, worth RM300,000, for flood vicrtims in Kelantan and Terengganu.

The Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, in his speech after flagging-off the aid convoy at the compound of the Darul Aman Stadium here today, hoped that the contribution would help to ease the burden of the flood victims, especially in getting the basic necessities.

“We all live in this country, so we need to help each other regardless of which state we live in,” he said.

He also advised residents in flood-affectred areas to evacuate when instructed to do so and to return home only when allowed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, LZNK chief executive officer Datuk Syeikh Zakaria Othman said 12,000 packets of the 5kg-rice would be handed over to the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, while the remaining 12,000 packets to the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, to be distributed to the flood victims in the respective states.

He said the convoy involved 15 vehicles and 49 personnel from LZNK, Transport Department and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.-Bernama