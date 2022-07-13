LZNK to help rebuild houses of flood victims in Baling

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Tithe Board (LZNK) will help rebuild houses belonging to the poor which were destroyed by the floods and water surge phenomenon in Baling last July 4.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Syeikh Zakaria Othman said the board was in the process of getting the list of the eligible victims for the aid from the Baling Land and District Office.

He said the houses would be build on a 0.809 hectare site in Kampung Sadek, Kupang, as was announced by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

“The house cleaning phase has been completed and now the phase is to rebuild the lives of the affected victims, whether repair or building houses, or buying the necessary equipment.

“We will provide the allocation after the actual number of those eligible for the assistance is obtained from the Baling District and Land Office,“ he said when met at the Aidiladha sacrificial programme here today.-Bernama