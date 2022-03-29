LZS distributes RM29 mln in Zakat funds to help target groups prepare for Ramadan, Aidilfitri

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) today began distributing zakat assistance worth RM28,637,750 to 62,769 recipients from among poor and ‘mualaf’ (convert) target groups throughout Selangor to help them make early preparations for the month of Ramadan and Aidilfitri celebration this year.

LZS’s Asnaf Distribution Operations Division chief Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini said each recipient would receive between RM300 and RM1,000 depending on the number of dependents in the family.

“The assistance will be channeled starting today through payments credited to the recipient’s bank account, using cash vouchers and cash handouts at LZS branches throughout the state,“ he told reporters after a zakat assistance distribution programme at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemaah in Bukit Jelutong here, today.

Mohd Sabirin said this year, the Klang and Petaling districts recorded the highest number of funds distributions involving an allocation of RM5.189 million and RM5.186 million respectively.

“In the Kuala Selangor district, RM3.029 million in assistance is being distributed to 6,836 recipients and in Hulu Langat it’s RM4.12 million (8,832 recipients); Kuala Langat RM2.322 million (5,044); Sabak Bernam RM2.033 million (4,832) and Sepang RM1.283 million (2,773),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Sabirin encouraged zakat contributors to continue using online payment methods.

He said the method (online payment) could reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections which was still spreading in the state, besides being faster and easier to implement.-Bernama