LZS receives RM11.1m in business zakat from 45 corporations

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) today received business zakat of RM11.1 million from 45 corporate companies.

At a ceremony held here, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad Group paid a zakat of RM2.59 million, followed by QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd and Group with RM1.74 million, SIRIM Berhad (RM1.14 million) and Semesta Sdn Bhd Group (RM1 million).

The business zakat from all the corporations was received by LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini, who said the zakat collection in November had exceeded RM800 million and hoped the total collection this year can reach the target of RM1.05 billion.

“However, it is not this collection target that we want to pursue and be proud of. What is more important, the target is a benchmark for us to persevere in ensuring that the distribution requirements are met to touch the lives of asnaf throughout the year,” he told reporters after the LZS business zakat presentation ceremony at Wisma PKPS.

Also present was Selangor deputy mufti Associate Prof Dr Miszairi Sitiris.

At the ceremony, LZS also presented the Huffaz Scholarship Grant to six schools under the supervision of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and distributed zakat aid to two selected individuals, with the total amounting to RM2.57 million.

Of that sum, RM2.53 million was distributed to the six religious schools while one individual received RM27,736 in Medical Assistance for Rare Diseases (Hunter Syndrome) and the other obtained RM12,000 as Education Assistance for Children with Disabilities (OKU/PWD).

Apart from that, Mohd Sabirin said for the period from January to October this year, 335,000 companies and individuals had settled their zakat payments at LZS.

“However, our board finds that the number of potential zakat payers is about one million people,” he said.-Bernama