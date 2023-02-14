M-League away matches to be shown on the big screen: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Away matches in the 2023 Malaysian League (M-League) season are set to be broadcast live on the big screen, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fazdil (pix).

He said preliminary discussions over the matter had been held between his ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) over the matter to give football fans a chance to watch the matches live even if they could not physically go to the other team's stadium.

“We hope there will be some cooperation with KBS to broadcast (the matches) on the big screen in some strategic places involving certain matches.

“I, along with Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Broadcasting director-general Suhaimi Sulaiman, have held a preliminary meeting and we will look into the matter so that an announcement with regard to the schedule of the big screen broadcast can be done later,“ he told reporters after the ceremony to launch Radio Television Malaysia as a broadcasting partner for the 2023 M-League here today.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan, who was also present at the ceremony, welcomed the move.

“It’s a good move to have a big screen in the states where on the night their team is playing away, they are not able to go to that stadium.

“It gives space and opportunity for fans to feel like they are in the stadium but through the big screen,“ he said. -Bernama