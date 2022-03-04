M-League: Booster dose condition for Sinovac recipients, senior citizens only

KUALA LUMPUR: The condition of having a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to enter the stadium to watch 2022 Malaysia League matches is only applicable to recipients of the Sinovac vaccine primer doses and senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Stuart Ramalingam said the revised standard operating procedure (SOP) was received from the Youth and Sports Department today.

He said prior to this, only spectators with complete vaccines and booster dose were allowed to enter the stadium.

“This is because the time limit set previously (to get the booster dose), namely, Feb 28, has now been extended to March 31, where one’s complete vaccination status would be changed to incomplete if he or she has not received the booster dose.

“The recipients of the Sinovac primer vaccine and individuals aged 60 years and above, are not allowed to enter the stadium, as only individuals with complete vaccination status are allowed.

Meanwhile, he said only children aged 13 years and above were allowed to enter the stadium if they had completed two doses of the primer vaccines,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said the quota for the admission of spectators to matches remained at 50 per cent of the capacity of the stadium, or a maximum of 20,000, while any eating and drinking activity was not allowed.

MFL also advised those aged 60 and above with health problems or chronic diseases as well as symptomatic close contact individuals not to be present at the stadium.-Bernama