KUALA LUMPUR: A former top official of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has suggested that Malaysian League (M-League) players take a 50 % pay cut to help their teams weather the financial impact of Covid-19.

FAM former deputy president Datuk Seri Redzuan Sheikh Ahmad said while football activities around the world were affected by the pandemic, it would be a good time for teams and players to resolve key issues related to salary and players’ contracts.

“Players and local teams in the M-League should be aware that they are not the only ones affected by this issue as the whole world is also experiencing the effects of Covid-19. I understand the difficulties, especially involving players and teams.

“Players need a salary to support their family while the team needs sponsorship to strengthen their financial position. Perhaps the best mechanism is to pay half the player’s salary in these difficult times. This is probably the best way to protect the rights of the players or the club,“ he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) today.

Thus, he hoped that the M-League teams and players could find the best solution to pull through these difficult times.

The M-League has been suspended since March 16 due to Covid-19.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) became the first M-League team to announce that the wages of their players, coaches and staff were cut by up to 33 % in an effort to ease the burden of the reigning Super League and Malaysia Cup champions.

Following in their footsteps were Premier League team Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Football Club (UKM FC), who have decided to slash the salaries of players by between 15 and 20 % beginning this month until the Moverment Control Order (MCO) is over.

Meanwhile, Redzuan also praised the fast actions taken by FAM and MFL to suspend all football activities to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19. -Bernama