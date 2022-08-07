M’sia achieve six-gold target, thanks to dazzling show by Joe Ee

BIRMINGHAM: Rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee(pix) bedazzled the judges in both the ball and ribbon apparatus finals to hand Malaysia the fifth and sixth gold medals on Day Nine of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - thus helping the country achieve the six-gold target set for this edition here today.

The feat also ensured the youngster made history as the first Malaysian gymnast to win two individual gold medals at the same Games.

The 16-year-old contributed gold number five in the ball discipline and then, a few hours later, delivered the much-awaited gold number six in the ribbon final.

The national rhythmic gymnastics team also saw Izzah Amzan chipping in with a bronze in the clubs final on the last day of the event.

Over at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri-Wendy Ng Yan Yee brought joy to the Malaysian camp when they bagged silver in the women’s 3-metre (m) springboard synchronised final.

Yesterday, Muhammad Syafiq Puteh-Gabriel Gilbert Daim delivered the diving squad’s first medal when they too won silver in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised final.

Malaysia will be looking to add to their medal collection on Day 10 on Sunday (Aug 7) after paddlers Javen Choong-Karen Lyne pulled off a sensational 3-1 win over third seeds Clarence Chew Zhe Yu-Zeng Jian of Singapore to book their spot in the mixed doubles final.

Javen-Karen will take on India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta-Sreeja Akula in the title showdown.

There could also be good news from the national squash camp after two women’s doubles pairs and one men’s doubles combination checked into their respective semi-finals.

Top women’s doubles pair Aifa Azman-Rachel Arnold will cross swords with England’s Sarah-Jane Perry-Alison Waters while Chan Yi Wei-Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi will battle it out with New Zealanders Joelle King-Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Ng Eain Yow-Ivan Yuen, meanwhile, will slog it out with home favourites James Willstrop-Declan James in the last four of the men’s doubles.

The national shuttlers are also on the right track to deliver medals when five representatives booked their tickets for Sunday’s (Aug 7) semi-finals.

They are Ng Tze Yong (men’s singles); Chan Peng Soon-Tan Kian Meng and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles); Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles); and Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (mixed doubles).

At the end of Day Nine, Australia continued to lead the way in medal standings with 59 golds, 46 silvers and 50 bronzes, followed by hosts England (50-52-46) and Canada (22-29-33).

Malaysia are now ninth in the medal standings with a haul of six golds, five silvers and four bronzes.-Bernama