M’sia advances to King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship finals

BANGKOK: The national men’s sepak takraw squad will meet Laos in the men’s regu final of the 35th King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship 2022 on Sunday after beating Indonesia 2-1 in their semi final match yesterday.

Noraizat Nordin, Aidil Aiman Azwawi and reserve player Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali got off to a great start in the first set, leading 18-6 before wrapping it up at 21-11 but lost the second set 21-18 as Indonesia mounted a comeback and finally winning 21-17 in the third set.

National coach Mohd Rashidi Nordin was satisfied with his charges’ performance, even in the face of a tough fight by Indonesia.

“They seemed to have slowed down at the end of the match....as if they were not confident. But they got past it and managed to win,” he told Bernama.

The squad’s win today avenges their defeat at the 31st South East Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Meanwhile the women’s squad of Siti Norzubaidah Che Ab Wahab, Nur Fatihah Sharudin and reserve player Kamisah Khamis lost 21-14, 21-12 in the semi finals to their Indonesian rivals.-Bernama