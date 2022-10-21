M’sia Airlines, Firefly offer flight discounts for GE15

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Firefly have launched discount campaigns to help voters fulfill their civic duty in the 15th general election (GE15).

Malaysia Airlines is offering a 20% discount on all domestic flights.

It added the discount is for all fare categories – booked from now until November 19, for the November 11-27 travel period.

Meanwhile, Firefly is offering discounts on its base fares of up to 24%, for travel from November 1 to June 30, 2023.

It was reported that airline ticket prices had doubled following the announcement of the polling date for GE15.

Caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will monitor and intervene if airfare prices skyrocket unreasonably ahead of GE15.-Bernama