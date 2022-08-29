M’sia can be a preferred business events destination: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has the advantage to become a preferred business events destination among the business community, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said.

Speaking at the Seventh Meet in Malaysia@Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2022 here today, Nancy said Malaysia has the venues and experiences which are a perfect fit for business events.

“Malaysia also can offer a range of inspiring and refreshingly new options for organisers who seek to deliver events with impact thus I hope that the business events community will take this opportunity to increase the international delegates by bringing in more business events to Malaysia,” she said.

Nancy said according to the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) and The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) White Paper, the revenue growth within the exhibitions industry has picked up in 2021 and is expected to register global revenues of 106 per cent higher than 2020.

She said in the Asia Pacific region, the industry is set to see significant growth at 121 per cent from 2020.

“Exhibitions in Asia are likely to see stronger growth in participation from both visitors and exhibitors compared to the rest of the world,” she said.

She said Malaysia would continue to strengthen its value proposition as a business events destination due to the industry’s promising revenue.

Also present at the event are the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Saraya Arbi.-Bernama