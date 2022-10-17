M’sia & China keen to complete the Singapore-Kunming Railway project

JAKARTA: Malaysia and China are both keen to complete the Singapore-Kunming Rail Link (SKRL) project so that the countries in the Asean region can benefit from an efficient public transport system in passenger or cargo services.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) stated this at the 21st Asean-China Transport Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Malaysia is the permanent chairman of the SKRL working committee.

The Asean secretariat, he added, also shared the same view about cross-border rail transport and cooperation on new rail projects involving all Asean countries, especially those who are not involved in the project.

“Discussions between Asean countries are most crucial as they involve mutual recognition in rail standards and traffic signals, as well as sharing information on the level of high-speed rail development,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

The meeting also appreciated the technical expertise and financial assistance from China to Asean countries in the SKRL project, China-Laos High-Speed ​​Rail, and the construction project of the 665-kilometre East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) in Malaysia which is expected to be completed in 2026.

“Overall, the Adjustment Strategic Plan in the Asean-China Joint Venture is also running smoothly even though we are facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago,“ he added.

China's Deputy Minister of Transport, Dai Dongchang, co-chaired the meeting virtually with Indonesia's Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi.-Bernama