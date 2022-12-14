M’sia, China pledge to boost ties: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and China are determined to continue strengthening ties for the benefit and prosperity of the people as well as for bilateral interests, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his official Facebook page today, Anwar said he had received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of China, Ouyang Yujing and his delegation yesterday and held discussions during the meeting.

The discussions centred on bilateral cooperation especially in attracting investment and bolstering trade and enhancing relations between the people of the two countries.-Bernama