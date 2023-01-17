M’sia-China relations have grown steadily, underpinned by strong G to G commitment

KUALA LUMPUR: The relations between Malaysia and China have grown from strength to strength underpinned by the strong government-to-government (G to G) commitment and active private sector engagements, says foreign minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix).

The minister said Kuala Lumpur-Beijing established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974 and agreed to elevate the ties to the Strategic Cooperation in 2004 and later to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2013. “This year Malaysia and China commemorate the 10th anniversary of the elevation of our bilateral relations to the CSP.

“In this regard we look forward to working closely with China in strengthening and consolidating further our bilateral relations,” he said in his speech during the 2023 Chinese New Year reception hosted by Chinese Embassy in Malaysia here Monday night.

Dr Zambry said Malaysia looked forward to a more constructive engagement in promoting and enhancing people-to-people contact for the benefit of both nations and people.

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing in his speech said China and Malaysia have been enjoying strong economic ties, adding that the trade volume in 2022 have reached a historical height of US$203.6 billion, increasing 15.6 per cent on year-on-year basis.

“This is the first time the volume has surpassed US$200 billion, an epoch-setting event in history. He said with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China and Malaysia CSP standing at a new historical point, both parties were ready to build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future. The reception was attended by several Cabinet ministers and notable dignitaries including Bernama chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi. -Bernama