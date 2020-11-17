M’sia continues to register new Covid-19 cases in four digits, 1,210 today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to record new Covid-19 cases in four digits with 1,210 recorded today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country so far to 49,730.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,018 were also reported to have recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of cases recovered to 36,624.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, 19 cases reported today were imported from abroad.

Sabah recorded the highest number of local transmission cases with 499, followed by Selangor (259), Kuala Lumpur (238), Negeri Sembilan (67), Perak (47) and Penang (33).

“Other states are Kelantan with (19 cases), Johor (14), Kedah (eight), Melaka and Putrajaya each with two cases, while one new case has been reported in Labuan, Sarawak and Terenggganu, respectively,“ he said in his press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 518 or 42.8 per cent of the cases today were reported in the Klang Valley, while 172 cases or 14.2 per cent, was related to the prison cluster.

“The number of active cases with Covid-19 infection is 12,788 cases,“ he said.

There were also five Covid-19 deaths reported today, bringing the cumulative number of deaths in Malaysia due to the epidemic, to 318.

“There are 105 Covid-19 positive cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 40 requiring respiratory assistance,“ he said. — Bernama