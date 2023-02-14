M’sia gives special attention because Turkiye quake worst in history

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said Malaysia is giving special attention to the Turkiye-Syria earthquake because it is the worst disaster in history apart from the tsunami that hit Acheh.

He said the special focus on Turkiye was because the country had helped Malaysia a lot, including when it assisted Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which manages the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, with large funds after it suffered huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar said the Turkiye government also helped in several purchases by the government, including giving privileges and different treatment to Malaysian companies investing there.

“I want the people to know that it is not a normal relationship. Firstly, it is a friend and very dear to us and our companies, which faced big problems, were assisted beyond normal methods,” he said at a disaster fund donation ceremony by private companies to the Disaster Fund of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here, today.

Anwar said contributions to the fund had reached almost RM25 million and among the donors were Yayasan Al-Bukhary (RM10 million), Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCIM) (RM4.4 million), Brahim's Dewina Group (RM3 million), YTL Corp Bhd (RM2 million) and Sarawak government (US$200,000).

He said the donations to the fund from the government and business community reflected the compassion and humanity of all Malaysians.

Anwar, who left for Turkiye tonight, said that he was initially reluctant (to go there) as he felt it was sufficient to have sent the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and set up field hospitals.

But, after being contacted by Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he decided to go to Turkiye as he could feel the anxiety of the Turkish leader.

“As a friend, I feel that it’s good that I go there personally,” he said, adding that he will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Amrizan Mohd Ali. -Bernama