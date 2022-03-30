M’sia has helped 400 micro, small and medium enterprises go international: PM

DUBAI: Malaysia has provided the opportunity to more than 400 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to go international through their participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it was a space for the companies to expand their business and explore new opportunities abroad.

“The government bears the cost of the participation fee for all MSMEs at the Expo 2020 Dubai, they only have to pay the cost of accommodation and plane tickets.

“This proves the government’s commitment to help, support and empower MSMEs. I want more MSMEs to be able to spread their wings to the international level which can help create more employment opportunities, further improving the living standards of Malaysian families,“ he said in his speech at the Dubai Expo 2020 Appreciation Ceremony here on Wednesday.

He also welcomed the statement by Science Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba on Malaysia participating in Expo 2020 Dubai’s five-year legacy programme.

“We want the Malaysian Technology and Innovation Hub to be a source of inspiration for future innovators,“ he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spent time visiting the Malaysian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which began on Oct 1, 2021, and ends tomorrow.-Bernama