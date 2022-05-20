M’sia lose both men’s, women’s singles titles

HANOI: Malaysia’s young shuttlers failed to defend both the men’s and women’s singles titles in the SEA Games here, after their campaign ended in the quarter-finals at the Bac Giang Gymnasium.

In the men’s singles, world number 276 Lee Shun Yang was no match for world number 18 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, losing 11-21, 11-21 in 39 minutes.

The same script happened in the women’s singles, as Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, ranked 237, lost 17-21, 8-21 to world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. The latter will be playing against Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia next.

However, hopes are high in the mixed doubles as Malaysia’s representatives cruised into the last four.

Second seeds Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See eliminated Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn-Laksika Kanlaha of Thailand 21-8, 21-16, to set up a clash with third seeds Adnan Maulana- Mychelle Crhystine of Indonesia.

Fourth seeds Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei also booked their berth by defeating Singaporeans Hee Yong Kai-Tan Wei Han 21-19, 21-19.

They will be facing favourites Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari tomorrow.

Malaysia are also in the running for honours in the women’s doubles, as Cheah Yee See-Cheng Su Hui defeated Airah Albo-Thea Pomar of the Philippines 21-13, 21-11. Waiting for them in the semis are the second seeds from Thailand, Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard.

At the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, Malaysia won three gold medals through Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles, S. Kisona (women’s singles) and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles), besides two silver and five bronze medals.

All of them are not here to defend their titles as the Badminton Association of Malaysia decided to field a young squad for the Games, while the senior shuttlers were sent to Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments in Bangkok, Thailand.-Bernama