M’sia Marine and Heavy Engineering unit secures Kasawari capture, storage project off S’wak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd (MHB) has secured a contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) to undertake engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for the Kasawari carbon capture and storage (CCS) project offshore Sarawak.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the energy and marine solutions provider said its wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE) was awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract early this year.

The Kasawari CCS project, the first ever CCS project in Malaysia, is scheduled to commence operations by the end of 2025 and will be part of the overall Kasawari gas development project.

“The contract has increased the order book of MHB to RM6.6 billion, one of the highest ever in our history which signifies the recovery of the oil and gas industry after a long slowdown since 2014 and throughout the pandemic.

“This very first step for MHB in the CCS segment will further fortify MHB’s commitment and effort in offering cleaner solutions and supporting our stakeholders’ sustainability mission across future decarbonisation projects and energy transition,“ MHB managing director and chief executive officer Pandai Othman said.

A press statement said the EPCIC contract includes the construction of a 14,000-metric tonne (MT) topside, a 15,000-MT eight-legged jacket of Kasawari CCS platform and a bridge link to the Kasawari central processing platform (CPP).

On completion, the platform will be installed in a water depth of 108 metres (m) within SK316 area, about 200 km offshore from Petronas liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Once completed, the Kasawari CCS project will be the world’s largest offshore CCS project by volume of carbon dioxide (CO2) captured, with the capacity to capture CO2 up to 3.3 million tonnes per annum.

A total of about 71 to 76 million tonnes of CO2 from the Kasawari CCS project will be reinjected into the M1 field about 138 km away from the platform via a pipeline.

The facility will also be the world’s largest offshore platform fabricated to capture and store carbon, the statement said.-Bernama