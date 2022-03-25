M’sia needs objective-focused collaboration for post-pandemic recovery: MPC

KUALA LUMPUR: The importance of cordial, frequent and objective-focused public-private collaboration needs to be emphasised in addressing issues and challenges in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the common goal of the government and private sector is to continuously improve Malaysia’s global competitiveness through efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

“Holding public consultations, undertaking regulatory impact analysis before introducing or amending regulations, and facilitating the submissions of issues through the Unified Public Consultation portal for resolution by MyMudah are some of the approaches implemented by the government to encourage public-private sector collaboration,” he said at the Pemudah Roundtable Discussion (RTD) on Post-Pandemic Economy, Public Policy and Government-linked companies (GLCs).

He said identifying issues and challenges are only the first step in the process of improving the environment for businesses to do well.

Meanwhile, Pro-vice chancellor of Sunway University Professor Mahendhiran Nair said that for Malaysia to recover post-pandemic, careful curation of the innovation ecosystem in every location across the country would move each of the ecosystems and communities up the innovation value chain to achieve Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

He said there has been various measures taken in the 12th Malaysia Plan. However, a lot of work needs to be done on the ground with the stakeholders to identify their challenges.

“We need to work with stakeholders at the ground from Perlis to Johor, Sabah and Sarawak. We need to go down and understand the communities on the ground and how we get those resources from there to be transformative,” he suggested.

He emphasised the task is not just the government’s role but also the industry, community and institution of learning, where the transformation needs to happen at the ground level.

“This is where the policies need to be more targeted and consistent,” he added. -Bernama