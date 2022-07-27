M’sia one step away from two-gold haul in ASEAN University Games

THAILAND: The Malaysian men’s and women’s badminton teams have the opportunity to deliver two gold medals at the 2022 ASEAN University Games (AUG) after marching into tomorrow’s finals.

In today’s final group matches at the Ubon Ratchathani Rajabhat University, both teams finished second in their respective groups after downing Singapore with identical 5-0 scores.

Both the Malaysian men’s and women’s teams will take on Indonesia in the finals.

Meanwhile, national AUG badminton head coach Datuk Rashid Sidek was thrilled with the performance of the men’s and women’s teams here, which equalled their achievement of reaching the finals in the 2018 edition in Nay Pyi Daw, Myanmar.

In 2018, the Malaysian men’s and women’s teams met Thailand in the finals. While the Malaysian men’s team took silver, the women’s team struck gold.

“For tomorrow’s finals, I don’t think it will be easy against Indonesia. But I expect both our teams to give their best and go for gold,” he said.

The national shuttlers have been targeted to bag three out of the seven badminton gold medals on offer at the 2022 AUG.-Bernama