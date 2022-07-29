M’sia, Philippines boost defence diplomacy via joint military exercise

KOTA KINABALU: The five-day joint military exercise of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), through the Eastern Fleet Command, with the Philippine Navy (PN) ended today with the strengthening defence diplomacy between Malaysia and the Philippines.

Eastern Fleet Command headquarters here in a statement today said the Philippine Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy Maritime Training Exercise (MTA MALPHI-LAUT) was held at the Maritime Tactical Centre in Lumut Naval Base, Perak which became a platform for RMN and PN to exchange views and open up space for defence diplomacy discussions.

The statement said the exercise was one of the contents of the defence diplomacy programme between the two navies in an effort to strengthen defence cooperation and regional maritime security.

“Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali who was present emphasised that the organisation of MTA MALPHI LAUT is one of the platforms in strengthening defence cooperation between the two navies.

“This kind of cooperation is important to strengthen maritime cooperation and can indirectly contribute to regional security stability,“ said the statement which added that Commander Fleet-Marine Ready Force Philippine Navy Brigadier General Edwin E. Amadar PN (M) was also present in the exercise .

According to the Eastern Fleet Command headquarters, the exercise also exposed the real scenario of war and was able to improve the competence of RMN and PN.

“It has been implemented as a Command Post Exercise with a warlike approach using the best facilities of the Action Speed ​​Tactical Trainer (ASTT). ASTT is used effectively to train and improve the capabilities of RMN officers and personnel in aspects of war training.

“The ASTT simulation focuses on anti-surface, anti-air warfare and for the first time it also involves the simulation of subsurface warfare with the assistance of maritime patrol aircraft and anti-submarine helicopters,“ he said.

The statement said such training is also a commitment of RMN which is to strengthen cooperation with regional navies to improve professionalism and ability in determining regional maritime security is assured.

Besides, it also opens up space for regional navies to approach and get to know the work culture of RMN personnel and further strengthen the already established bilateral relationship between Malaysia and the Philippines.-Bernama