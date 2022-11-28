M’sia reaffirm commitment to uphold Palestine agenda on global stage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remain committed and reaffirmed its unwavering support and profound solidarity to the Palestine people and their long-standing struggle said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

The Prime Minister in his Twitter message said he had reaffirmed Malaysia’s commiment to Hamas leader Khaled Mesh’al when the latter called him last night.

Before receiving a call from Khaled, former Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority, Ismail Haniyeh had also made a video call, said Anwar.

“Apart from congratulating me on my appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister, he also praised the dedication and commitment of the Malaysian people to ensure a smooth, democratic and peaceful transition of the leadership,” he said.-Bernama