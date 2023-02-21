M’sia recognised as best example for promoting culture of peaceful living: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is recognised as the best example in the world in promoting the culture of peaceful living among people of various races and religions, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Zambry, who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia until Feb 23, said this was shared with him by the Secretary General of the Muslim World League (Rabitah al-Alam al-Islami), Sheikh Dr Mohammed Al-Issa in a meeting held on the first day of his visit to the country, yesterday (Feb 19).

In the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on current issues involving Muslims in all corners of the world, especially regarding the rise of anti-Islamic sentiments in some places lately, said Zambry.

“He (Dr Issa) also considers Malaysia to be an exemplary country in creating understanding between civilisations.

“We agree that the issue of Islamophobia should be tackled together by using a dialogical approach, good communication and the principle of co-existence.

“Wiser and more prudent measures will be carried out via conferences and and dialogues continuously,“ he said in a statement.

Zambry said a moderate Islamic approach, mutual respect and ta’ayush (co-existence) will be worked on to deal with the Islamophobic movement.

Malaysia and Rabitah will work together to correct the notion of extremism and terrorism, that damage the image and destroy Muslim countries, via joint efforts to promote a moderate, tolerant and peaceful Islam, he said.

Meanwhile, Zambry also held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha. Both of them were of the view that member countries should strive to help rebuild and reconstruct Muslim countries that have faced wars such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya.

“America and Europe as well as other major powers need to work together with the OIC for the reconstruction of the countries involved through humanitarian aid without using the sanctions policy.

“But in the context of Afghanistan, Malaysia insists that the policy of discrimination against women’s education must be immediately eliminated,“ said Zambry.

Zambry and Taha also discussed the position of the Rohingya refugees with both sides emphasising the importance of this issue being resolved in cooperation between ASEAN, the United Nations and relevant countries.

“We also agree on the Palestinian issue to continue fighting for. Collectively, we condemn Israel’s apartheid policy that continues to oppress the Palestinian people,“ he said.

In the meeting, Taha welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia which he said would help strengthen the OIC’s role among member countries.

In the meantime, Zambry said Malaysia also suggested that the socio-economic reconstruction approach of poor and post-war countries through the Islamic economy and financial system could be implemented, including using zakat and waqaf institutions to help rebuild the countries involved.

“Malaysia’s experience in the Islamic financial system and microcredit can contribute to efforts for social mobilisation in addition to enhancing their economic capabilities in the post-war period.

“The OIC agreed for Malaysia to lead these efforts,“ said Zambry.

The OIC also suggested that a policy paper be presented by Malaysia to be highlighted in a meeting with the OIC Foreign Ministers in the future.

Zambry emphasised that the support of the OIC was very important to find a holistic and sustainable solution for the universal prosperity of Muslim countries. -Bernama