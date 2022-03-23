M’sia reiterates commitment to sustainable development of water sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to developing its water sector in a sustainable manner, in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said Malaysia was among countries committed to the SDG objectives, which were adopted by the UN in September 2015 for fulfilment by 2030.

“This commitment can be seen in the steps taken to incorporate SDG strategies through the introduction of the Green Technology Master Plan in 2017.

“Five main strategies were also introduced in the 12th Malaysia Plan to transform the country’s water sector to ensure its sustainability for the benefit of the people in the country,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page in conjunction with World Water Day.

He said World Water Day was observed on March 22 every year to remind the people including Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) of the importance of water and the need to ensure the sustainability of water resources.

In line with this year’s UN World Water Day theme, “Groundwater: Making the invisible visible”, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia regarded groundwater as a useful resource which plays an important role in the process of adjusting to climate change and ensuring access to a safe water supply.

“Therefore, I urge the whole of Keluarga Malaysia to use water wisely and with great care. Happy World Water Day,” he added.-Bernama