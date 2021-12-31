M’sia risks losing out on hosting international sports meets

PETALING JAYA: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has cautioned Malaysia that it may not be able to host future sporting events if it continues to bar athletes from entering the country based on their nationality, The Vibes reports.

This is according to Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Nazifuddin Najib(pix).

He reportedly told The Vibes yesterday that the IOC relayed this in a recent meeting with OCM in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We are still waiting for the IOC to officially inform us about this, but we did discuss the matter during our recent meeting with the IOC in Dubai.

“They had asked us to discuss with the government and come up with a solution or risk not hosting any competitions.

“We have written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to bring this up in Parliament as this is a serious matter and requires a pragmatic solution. We hope the ministry will lead the way,” Nazifuddin was quoted as saying.

This comes after Malaysia, as hosts of the World Team Squash Championship, recently denied Israeli athletes visas.